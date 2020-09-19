Polymer makers Ascend and DSM enter the face mask business

Ascend Performance Materials and DSM are separately entering the business of making protective face masks. Ascend, the world’s largest maker of nylon 6,6, has launched the Acteev mask. Made in the US, it includes zinc ions in its nylon-polymer matrix that disrupt bacteria and viruses, including the novel coronavirus, Ascend says. Meanwhile, DSM is forming a joint venture to make polypropylene-based masks and mask components in the Netherlands.
