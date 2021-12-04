Sterling to develop low-cost COVID-19 therapy

The drug services firm Sterling Pharma Solutions and the Manchester Institute of Biotechnology (MIB) plan to scale up a low-cost route to molnupiravir, a Merck & Co. antiviral recently approved in the UK to treat COVID-19. The route, developed by MIB with funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, uses a novel enzyme, cytidine aminotransferase, which is expected to lower production costs. At its site in Dudley, England, Sterling plans to produce multikilogram quantities of molnupiravir for generic drug firms that will make pills for low-income countries.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter