Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

Intellectual Property

Covid-19

Drug and chemical firms relax patent controls for COVID-19 response

Gilead offers royalty-free licenses on remdesivir, consortium pledges not to prosecute IP violations done to fight the pandemic

by Craig A. Bettenhausen
May 15, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

 

The logo of the Open COVID Pledge reads, "IP Open Access Declaration Against COVID-19."
Credit: Open COVID-19 Pledge

Gilead Sciences has signed royalty-free license agreements allowing five generic drug firms to make and distribute its antiviral drug remdesivir in 127 countries. The targeted countries are low income or “face significant obstacles to healthcare access,” Gilead says.

Supplies of the drug are severely limited; as of January, Gilead was not regularly making it. The US gave emergency approval for remdesivir to treat COVID-19 at the end of April. The firm has since been ramping up output, with the goal of supplying 1 million treatment courses by the end of 2020. Gilead describes remdesivir production as “a long, linear chemical synthesis process that must be completed sequentially and includes several specialized chemistry steps and novel substances with limited global availability.”

The arrangement—with Cipla, Ferozsons Laboratories, Hetero, Jubilant Life Sciences, and Mylan—should increase global supply of remdesivir, Gilead says. In addition to rights to the drug, Gilead will share its manufacturing process.

The technology access will remain royalty-free until the World Health Organization says COVID-19 is no longer a global public health emergency or until another drug or vaccine is approved.

Separately, a group of science and tech companies, primarily in Japan, has promised not to enforce patents “against any activities whose purpose is stopping the spread of COVID-19, including diagnosis, prevention, containment and treatment.” More than 30 companies had made the Open COVID-19 Declaration as of May 13, including Ajinomoto, Canon, Fujitsu, Horiba, Konica Minolta, LSI Medience, Mitsubishi Electric, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Nikon, Rohm, Shimadzu, Suntory, Tanaka, and Teijin.

Support nonprofit science journalism
C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support us:
Donate Join Subscribe

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
J&J will not enforce TB drug patent
Pfizer widens access to products
Merck to let other firms make its COVID-19 pill
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE