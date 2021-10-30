Merck to let other firms make its COVID-19 pill

Merck & Co. has signed an agreement to sublicense molnupiravir, its investigational antiviral for COVID-19, to other companies that can help make the drug for 105 low- and middle-income countries. A recent clinical study showed that the small-molecule pill could halve hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19. Merck says it won’t take any royalties on sales of the drug from these manufacturers as long as the pandemic remains a public health emergency.
