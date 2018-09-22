Second GSK scientist admits to trade-secret theft

A second scientist who worked for GlaxoSmithKline, molecular biologist Tao Li, has pleaded guilty to stealing intellectual property from his former employer, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Onetime GSK biochemist Yu Xue pleaded guilty to the same charge earlier this month. The Justice Department says Li and coconspirators stole GSK data to benefit a Chinese drug firm started with support from the Chinese government. Li will be sentenced in early 2019.
