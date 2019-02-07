Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Legislation

US EPA adds external science advisers

Climate change skeptic among new appointees

by Cheryl Hogue﻿
February 7, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

 

Panels that provide science advice to the US Environmental Protection Agency have 34 new members, almost evenly split between academics and industry consultants. They include a skeptic of human-caused climate change and several consultants who have worked on behalf of chemical companies.

94%

Percentage of the newly appointed US EPA science advisers who are men

In his picks, acting EPA head Andrew Wheeler hewed to a 2017 policy instituted by his predecessor that bars academics who receive grant money from the agency from serving as advisers. Wheeler says the newly appointed experts, who will serve three-year terms, represent a variety of disciplines and reflect geographic diversity.

Wheeler added eight experts to the agency’s flagship Science Advisory Board (SAB), which overall now consists of 35 men and 10 women. Five of those people come from Texas, while a sixth is an emeritus professor of Texas Tech University who now lives in Maryland. Perhaps the best-known appointee is John Christy, a professor of atmospheric science at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, who argues that greenhouse gases emitted by human activity aren’t heating the planet as much as climate models show.

32

Number of states with residents serving on the EPA Science Advisory Board or its subpanels, in addition to the District of Columbia

The other 26 appointees will serve on one of the SAB subpanels on chemical assessment, drinking water, agricultural science, and radiation. Among those added to the chemical-assessment panel is Richard B. Belzer, a consultant who has argued that the EPA’s chemical-hazard assessments exaggerate risks.

Genna Reed, science and policy analyst for the Union of Concerned Scientists, tells C&EN that many of Wheeler’s picks emphasize scientific uncertainty to argue against environmental protections. They could help Wheeler carry out President Donald J. Trump’s agenda of deregulation, she says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE