Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Litigation

Environmental groups seek order from North Carolina to stop Chemours pollution

by Cheryl Hogue
May 11, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

 

Environmental advocates are formally asking North Carolina to order Chemours to stop releases of fluorinated compounds from a factory near Fayetteville. Those substances taint wells around the facility and the nearby Cape Fear River. Since this pollution came to public attention a year ago, Chemours has collected its process wastewater for off-site disposal and is installing air pollution controls. But fluorochemicals continue to move from the site into the environment and ultimately into sources of drinking water for hundreds of thousands of North Carolina residents. Now, the Southern Environmental Law Center, on behalf of a local environmental group, Cape Fear River Watch, formally asked the state Department of Environmental Quality to act on its own, rather than waiting to see if a state court will order Chemours to halt the releases. The contamination, which includes hexafluoropropylene oxide dimer acid and other fluoroethers related to Chemours’s industrial surfactant GenX, “is causing imminent danger to people’s health and public safety,” the law center alleges. If the releases don’t stop by early July, the law center plans to ask a federal court to find that the company violated the Clean Water Act and the Toxic Substances Control Act.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE