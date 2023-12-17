FTC threat ends pact between Maze and Sanofi

Sanofi has dropped a proposed drug licensing agreement with Maze Therapeutics following a US Federal Trade Commission decision to try to block the pact. The FTC says the deal for Maze’s MZE001, in development to treat Pompe disease, would have eliminated a nascent competitor to Sanofi’s Pompe therapies. In a press release, Maze CEO Jason Coloma says Maze entered the deal with Sanofi because “we believed, and continue to believe, that Sanofi has the optimal resources, expertise, and motivation to advance the program.”
