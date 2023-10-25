Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Litigation

Shell seeks damages in ethylene cartel case

Petrochemical maker wants $1 billion from four firms named in a 2020 European Commission finding

by Rick Mullin
October 25, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

 

An image (photograph) of detergent bubbles.
Credit: Shutterstock
Clariant uses ethylene in the manufacture of surfactants for cleaning products.

Shell Chemicals Europe has filed a claim for approximately $1 billion in damages in the District Court of Amsterdam against four companies that the European Commission found in 2020 to be operating a buyer’s cartel for ethylene. One of the companies, Clariant, issued a statement rejecting the allegations, claiming that Shell was not one of its ethylene suppliers.

The EC that year found that Clariant, Celanese, Orbia, and Westlake Chemical fixed the price they paid for ethylene in Belgium, France, Germany, and the Netherlands between December 2011 and March 2017. Clariant was fined $175 million, Celanese $93 million, and Orbia $25 million.

Westlake would also have been fined for price-fixing had it not alerted the commission to the cartel activities.

“As a supplier of ethylene to the European market, we have a significant claim against the companies that were found by the European Commission to be operating a buyer’s cartel,” Shell says in a statement on its filing. “We have started litigation proceedings against them to recover these substantial damages from the impact their price manipulation has had on our business.”

In a statement responding to Shell’s Oct. 18 filing, Clariant says it “rejects the allegation and will adamantly defend its position in the proceedings.” Clariant adds that it possesses “substantiated economic evidence that the conduct of the parties did not produce any effect on the market.”

Celanese, Orbia, and Westlake did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Europe investigates ethylene market
Dow settles big price-fixing suit
DuPont, Invista Resolve Disputes
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE