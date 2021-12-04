193 nations adopt UNESCO open science standards

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted a new open-science framework Nov. 26. All 193 countries in UNESCO approved the action. The framework lays out a common definition of open science and guidelines for member states to promote a research environment in which scientific publications, data, source code, and other information are more freely available. Recommendations include changing institutional and national policies to encourage open science, investing in needed technological infrastructure, educating people about open science, and spurring innovation throughout the research process. Though 70% of scientific publications are behind a paywall, that share dropped to 30% for COVID-19 research, according to UNESCO. “The COVID-19 pandemic has brought into focus how open science practices such as open access to scientific publications, the sharing of scientific data, and collaboration beyond the scientific community can speed up research and strengthen the links between science policy and society,” UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay says in a press release.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter