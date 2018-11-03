Database of scientific journal article retractions launched

The number of retracted scientific journal articles and conference abstracts dating back to the 1970s now listed in a database created by Retraction Watch and the Center for Scientific Integrity, whose mission is to promote transparency and integrity in science and scientific publishing. Most of the entries include a reason for the retraction. About 60% of the retractions were due to scientific misconduct or unethical behavior, while 40% were due to errors, reproducibility problems, and other issues, according to an analysis by Science (2018, DOI: 10.1126/science.aav8384).
