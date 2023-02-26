Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Publishing

Editorial: A new home for C&EN in the ACS Publications Division

by Michael McCoy
February 26, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

 

Magazines like C&EN that are published by professional societies are unique and awkward beasts. They were created to provide members of the society with news about their profession and the society itself. Today, thanks to the internet, their reach can extend well beyond those members to interested readers worldwide.

But such magazines don’t fit neatly within the societies that own them. Although many members consider a magazine the main benefit of their membership, publishing trustworthy, independent journalism is not in a professional society’s skill set. Covering fields where the society has a financial interest can be fraught. Adding to the awkwardness, many society magazines have become financial burdens on their parent organizations in recent years as traditional forms of advertising have dwindled.

C&EN has long felt these tensions, including the financial one. In 2021, the American Chemical Society transferred the magazine from its revenue-generating Publications Division to a newly formed Communications Division, a part of the organization that is also in charge of disseminating press releases and other information about ACS. One of the reasons ACS gave for the move was to put C&EN on firmer financial footing.

The intention may have been good, but ACS leaders didn’t anticipate the outcry from C&EN’s journalists, who rightly equated the Communications Division with public relations and saw the move as potentially compromising C&EN’s editorial independence—if not in fact, then certainly in perception.

Several experienced editors and reporters left C&EN after the change of division. Then in December 2022, ACS dismissed the magazine’s editor in chief and one of its executive editors in a reorganization aimed at enhancing C&EN’s coverage of ACS. Many ACS members were dismayed by the dismissals and new mandate, and online letters and a petition circulated urging ACS leaders to keep the magazine’s focus on important stories that affect the chemistry enterprise. Another round of staffers quit, leaving the ranks severely depleted.

The turmoil at C&EN was a crisis for Al Horvath, who was named CEO of ACS in November and started the job Jan. 1. In a Feb. 8 town hall meeting with C&EN staffers, he said he had spent 90% of his time in recent weeks grappling with the future of the magazine.

Two days later, Horvath announced that C&EN would return to the Publications Division. In a follow-up meeting, Jim Milne, the head of the division, welcomed the magazine back. A slate of interim editors was named to replace some of those who had left. One of them is me, C&EN’s executive editor for business and policy, who will be editor in chief until a permanent top editor can be found. The other interim editors (not yet reflected on our masthead) are Laura Howes, team lead for life sciences coverage; Mitch Jacoby, team lead for physical sciences; and Chris Gorski, science news editor.

The past 3 months have been difficult for C&EN’s staff, including those of us who have chosen to remain. We’ve had too many departure announcements and teary farewell calls on Zoom. Meanwhile, some issues of the magazine are a little thinner, and we are deviating modestly from our weekly publishing schedule. Some days our website has fewer new stories than usual, and we aren’t as able to do multimedia and special projects.

But I can say with certainty that we remain dedicated to our mission of providing credible, authoritative journalism that chemical scientists need. We continue to be guided by a thorough and thoughtful Standards and Practices document that codifies our independence and explains how we conduct our reporting. And I am confident that we will rebuild our staff while staying true to our values of informing chemical scientists and making journalism that matters.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Guest editorial: Building on a brief but indelible tenure
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mohammed Yahia is named editor in chief of C&EN
Editorial: I’m happy to say C&EN is hiring

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE