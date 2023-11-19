Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Publishing

Editorial: Trouble in publishing

by Michael McCoy
November 19, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

 

As two recent stories show, academic publishing has problems, both at the shining pinnacle of the field and in its more obscure corners.

Like Science, Nature is one of the most impactful scientific journals. Thus, it’s not surprising that Nature’s retraction of a paper by University of Rochester professor Ranga Dias was covered by several major media outlets around the globe. In the paper, published in March, Dias and his team claim to have discovered a room-temperature superconductor—a material that conducts electricity without loss of energy.

Superconductors are real and are used commercially in magnetic resonance imaging and nuclear magnetic resonance machines. But they exhibit their lack of electrical resistance only at temperatures approaching absolute zero and often at extremely high pressures. A material that didn’t require these conditions would fundamentally change our world.

Alas, like many previous claims of room-​temperature superconductivity—including claims in two previous papers by Dias—the work published in Nature didn’t hold up to scrutiny, which in this case included a confidential investigation by the journal itself. Other authors on the paper sent a letter to Nature raising concerns about the paper and about Dias’s treatment of his coauthors. Nature retracted the paper on Nov. 7.

Retractions—both high profile and mundane—are a growing phenomenon in scientific publishing. The Retraction Watch Database logged nearly 5,000 scientific paper retractions in 2022. In 2002, scientific journals collectively retracted only 119 papers. The total number of retractions in the database now exceeds 43,000.

A different but equally sobering trend is occurring far from the limelight of prestigious publishing outlets like Science and Nature: the rise of predatory journals and the so-called paper mills that often feed them content.

On page 20 of this issue, freelance journalist Dalmeet Singh Chawla reports on the brazen practices of a journal called Experimental and Theoretical Nanotechnology. C&EN was tipped off to the journal’s behavior by Michael Fischer, a geoscientist at the University of Bremen. We then asked Chawla to confirm Fischer’s claims and to dig deeper.

What Chawla found is a journal that does publish some legitimate papers. But it also publishes papers that seem to have been written by software or pulled from other journals. To both varieties of fake papers it appends the names of scientists who had nothing to do with them—and didn’t know their names had been added.

Earlier this year, Chawla, who also sometimes contributes to the Retraction Watch website, wrote about the insidious problem of paper mills—organizations that sell authorship slots on scholarly papers. One such group, 123mi.ru, claims to have brokered more than 20,000 authorship slots in over 4,000 scholarly papers for up to $5,000 each. Chawla’s story tracks a chemistry paper’s journey through a paper mill and into a journal run by a reputable British publisher.

I asked Chawla if he sees any common threads between the incident at Nature—arguably the top of the scientific publishing world—and the seedy publishing netherworld of predatory journals and paper mills.

He told me that research misbehavior and misconduct will happen at all levels and that journals should actively investigate such cases and not hesitate to take action. Indeed, the increase in retractions is inevitable as the rate of scientific publishing grows and publishers take action, Chawla says. Still, a lot of junk remains in the literature for decades, accumulating undeserved citations.

In a world where academic publishers increasingly have to justify the role they play, policing the literature and keeping it clean can serve a critical need, Chawla argues. As for predatory publishers and paper mills, he says, their objective is using scientific fraud for financial gain, and they will absorb no lessons on research integrity.

Views expressed on this page are those of the author and not necessarily those of ACS.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE