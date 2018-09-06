Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Publishing

European research funders demand open access

Declaration could push change at scientific publishers

by Andrea Widener
September 6, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

 

In a move that could potentially disrupt scientific publishing, 11 European science funders have mandated that by 2020 their grant recipients publish only in journals that make all content freely accessible.

Chart showing percentages of journals that are open access, hybrid, delayed, and subscription.
Journals by publishing model
Restricting researchers to fully open access publications would significantly limit their choices.
Note: Hybrid journals offer both subscription and freely accessible content. Delayed content is made freely accessible after a certain period of time. Analysis is based on journals indexed in Scopus in 2016, including those in physical, life, and social sciences; engineering; arts; and humanities. As of Sept. 5, 2018, Scopus claims to index more than 23,700 peer-reviewed journals.
Source: Universities UK

Signatories to Plan S say scientists can publish their research only in journals that are completely open access. That would eliminate 85% of publications worldwide, including high-profile journals like Science and Nature, as well as most chemistry journals. The participants include national funders in the U.K., France, the Netherlands, and other European nations.

“The current publication paywalls withhold a substantial amount of research results from a large fraction of the scientific community and from society as a whole,” the Plan S coalition said in a statement. “No science should be locked behind paywalls as this hinders the scientific enterprise in its very foundations and hampers its uptake by society.”

Many publishers, including the American Chemical Society, have introduced open access through hybrid journals that allow scientists to pay for papers to be immediately available. But publishing in those journals would not be acceptable under Plan S.

If other funders follow suit, including the European Union, the effects on scientific publishing could be wide reaching.

Egon Willighagen, editor of the open access Journal of Cheminformatics, says that publishers have been slow to move from subscription-based publishing to open access models.

“If 11 major funders make this strong push towards change, with a vivid ecosystem that already made that change, publishers of hybrid journals have to take the next step” toward complete open access, he says.

Publishers are skeptical of the plan. Funder mandates should not “restrict researchers’ freedom to publish in the journals of their choosing,” says Glenn S. Ruskin, director of external affairs and communications at ACS, which also publishes C&EN. ACS is also concerned that disrupting scientific publishing could hurt the integrity of the scientific record and the viability of global scholarly communication. About 25% of ACS first authors are from Europe.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE