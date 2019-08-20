Advertisement

Publishing

Holden Thorp named editor in chief of Science

Chemist stepped down as provost of Washington University in St. Louis in July

by Andrea Widener
August 20, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 33
Photo of Holden Thorp.
Credit: Steve Exum

Chemist and educator Holden Thorp has been selected as the new editor in chief of Science magazine and its associated journals.

Thorp is a professor of chemistry and medicine at Washington University in St. Louis, where he served as provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs from 2013 until he stepped down in July. He said he is excited to be chosen for the prestigious position. “This is a critically important time, when we have such pressing challenges in the world, to demonstrate the wonder of science and to advocate for the ideals of evidence, reproducibility and scientific reasoning,” Thorp said in a press release.

Before going to Washington University, Thorp was chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He received his PhD in chemistry from the California Institute of Technology in 1989. His research has spanned a large number of chemical topics, including physical organic chemistry and drug development. In recent years, Thorp worked intently on improving academic lab safety, including chairing a National Academy of Sciences committee on the topic.

Thorp takes over from fellow chemist Science magazine editor Jeremy Berg, who held the position from 2016 to 2019. Thorp will start in October.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

