Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Publishing

Nature journals adopt guidelines to protect marginalized groups

New ethics policies aim to prevent research that exploits lower-income communities

by Andrea Widener
June 2, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

 

The Nature family of journals is adopting new policies designed to help prevent exploitation of people from low-income or other marginalized groups by scientists and make the subsequent research more inclusive and ethical.

In an editorial, Nature cites two kinds of ethical lapses it hopes to stop: helicopter research and ethics dumping (2022, DOI: 10.1038/d41586-022-01423-6). In helicopter research, scientists from high-income settings carry out experiments involving low-income or marginalized groups without including anyone from those communities in conducting the research. In ethics dumping, scientists move experiments that might not be allowed in their own country to sites that have little or no oversight.

The new policies encourage authors, editors, and reviewers to include researchers from marginalized groups when “designing, executing, and reporting their research.” Authors can include a ethics statement. If they don’t, editors and reviewers can ask for one.

The new policies were largely guided by the Global Code of Conduct for Research in Resource-Poor Settings (2018, DOI: 10.48508/GCC/2018.05), the editorial says. The code was created by 56 coauthors, including representatives directly affected by exploitative research, including African indigenous peoples and marginalized sex workers, says lead author Doris Schroeder, director of the Centre for Professional Ethics at the University of Central Lancashire.

“We are all thrilled and honoured that Nature will use the Code to dismantle systemic legacies of exclusion,” Schroeder says in an email. “Most importantly, we are excited that this is likely to advance our goal of more equitable research partnerships in the future!”.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

WHO issues human genome–editing recommendations
NSF addresses sexual harassment by grant recipients
FASEB Issues Recommendations On Reproducibility
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE