Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Publishing

Study examines gender bias in Royal Society of Chemistry journals

Women are less likely to author chemistry research papers, and their papers are less likely to be cited in other articles

by Andrea Widener
November 7, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

 

Women face a substantial deficit in chemistry publishing, a new study of Royal Society of Chemistry journals shows.

The RSC report says that only 36% of RSC authors are women. Women are corresponding authors on 24% of submitted papers and 23% of accepted papers. Just 18% of citations go to papers with a woman as a corresponding author.

“There is a complex interaction of subtle biases occurring throughout the publishing pipeline, which combine to put women at a disadvantage when disseminating their research,” says Robert Parker, CEO of the RSC, in an introduction to the report. “We must recognise where this happens.”

The study looked at manuscript submissions from January 2014 to July 2018 and citations from August 2011 to September 2018.

The research also found that women are less likely to submit their papers to high-impact journals and are more likely to have an article rejected without review—43%, versus 40% for men. Women are less likely to be chosen as reviewers for articles; when they are, they are more likely to be assigned to review papers by other women.

Overall, the report says the RSC plans to scrutinize its processes and hopes to reduce biases by increasing transparency about publishing decision-making, striving to better reflect the research community, testing new models to eliminate biases, and encouraging interventions that will change the publishing industry.

The RSC publishes 44 research journals. The report did not look at other chemistry publications and so does not necessarily reflect the broader chemistry publishing community.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2 open-access publishers accused of excessive self-citation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Women scientists are less likely than men to submit papers to high-impact journals
Women submitted fewer papers during the start of COVID-19
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE