Regulation

3 siloxanes, lead, and a phthalate are candidates for tight regulation in EU﻿

by Cheryl Hogue﻿
June 28, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 27
Three cyclic methylsiloxanes are now on the European Union’s list of substances that are candidates for strict regulation, the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) announced on June 27. The action affects octamethylcyclotetrasiloxane (D4), decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5), and dodecamethylcyclohexasiloxane (D6), which are or have been used in cosmetics and cleaning products. ECHA deems these siloxanes as persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic. The industry group CES-Silicones Europe says regulators “should have recognized that measured levels [of the three siloxanes] in the real environment are below any level that would negatively impact the organisms.” As part of its action, ECHA also listed the metal lead; dicyclohexyl phthalate, which is used as a plasticizer for polyvinyl chloride and in inks and coatings; and disodium octaborate, used in antifreeze and heat transfer fluids, cleaning products, and lubricants as candidates for tight regulation because they are toxic for reproduction. ECHA will further review the chemicals before deciding whether to prohibit use of a substance unless the agency gives specific authorization.

