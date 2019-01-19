EU proposes to restrict some siloxanes, formaldehyde, and microplastics

The European Union is proposing to tighten regulation of three cyclic methyl­siloxanes, formaldehyde and chemicals that release formaldehyde, and microplastics. The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) announced Jan. 11 that it intends to prohibit the sale in the EU of products containing octamethylcyclotetrasiloxane (D4), decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5), and dodecamethylcyclohexasiloxane (D6), all of which are or have been used in cosmetics and cleaning products. The restriction would be for concentrations greater than 0.1%, although the proposal does not specify whether this is by weight or by volume. In addition, the proposal would restrict the use of formaldehyde and of formaldehyde releasers, which are used as an antimicrobial preservative in consumer products. Plus, ECHA plans to halt the intentional addition of microplastics to any consumer or professional product. In a related action, Germany is seeking ECHA restrictions on the manufacture and sale of perfluorohexanoic acid, its salts, and related substances. These chemicals are found in some consumer products and are ubiquitous and persistent in the environment, Germany says.