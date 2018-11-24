Pigment violet 29 presents a low risk to human health and the environment, U.S. EPA says﻿

A colorant described as dark red-purple or bordeaux, pigment violet 29 is used in inks, paints, coatings, and plastics. It also “does not present an unreasonable risk of injury to human health or the environment under the conditions of use,” according to a draft risk evaluation prepared by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. EPA assessed pigment violet 29 under the updated Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), which was overhauled in 2016. EPA based its risk evaluation on the properties of the pigment, including its “low solubility, low vapor pressure, low bioaccumulation potential, and poor absorption across all routes of exposure,” as well as manufacturing and use information and environmental data, the agency says. However, EPA appears to have discounted some environmental hazards, foreseeable uses, and manufacturing that fall below reporting thresholds for individual companies, says Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) in a statement. “We look forward to holding hearings on this draft and EPA’s broad efforts to undermine” the updated TSCA provisions, adds Pallone, who is likely to become chair of the House of Representatives Committee on Energy & Commerce when Democrats take control of the House in January.