Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Regulation

US EPA needs to do more to uphold scientific integrity, internal watchdog says

by Cheryl Hogue
May 21, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

 

A woman wearing gloves, glasses, and a lab coat filters water in separatory funnels.
Credit: EPA
An EPA researcher filters Great Lakes water samples aboard the research vessel Lake Guardian.

The US Environmental Protection Agency needs to do more to champion its policy on scientific integrity, the EPA’s independent watchdog says. In a report based on a 2018 survey of agency staff members, the EPA Office of Inspector General finds more than half of the respondents dissatisfied with how the agency releases scientific information to the public. Respondents said that information was not released in a timely fashion and that EPA leaders interfered with or suppressed its release, possibly because of political or industry influence, according to the report. The survey also says most respondents were satisfied with peer review and advice from external advisory committees. Most were dissatisfied with the EPA’s management of those advisory panels, however, citing 2017 changes on who can serve on them—changes recently thrown out by a federal court. Hundreds of respondents indicated that they had experienced but didn’t report possible violations of the scientific integrity policy, saying they feared retaliation, believed that reporting would make no difference, or perceived agency leaders would interfere.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE