Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Regulation

US EPA restricts some asbestos products

Not a ban, rule would require agency review before use

by Cheryl Hogue
April 18, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

 

Photo shows stack of concrete pipes reinforced with asbestos.
Credit: Shutterstock
Asbestos-cement pipes are among the products that EPA will restrict.

The use of asbestos-containing products that are discontinued in the US, such as building materials reinforced with the mineral, will be more difficult under a new Environmental Protection Agency rule.

The action, announced April 17, does not affect ongoing uses of the carcinogenic material, including asbestos diaphragms installed and periodically replaced in some US chlor-alkali manufacturing plants. The rule also falls far short of health and environmental activists’ call for the EPA to ban all asbestos products.

Instead, the new rule requires any company that wants to reintroduce a discontinued asbestos product to the US market to notify the EPA. The agency will then evaluate the planned uses of the product to determine whether they are safe for human health and the environment. As needed, the EPA will prohibit the products or place restrictions on them before approving their use.

The rule will “close the door on certain asbestos products to prevent them from returning to the marketplace without EPA’s review,” says Alexandra Dapolito Dunn, head of the EPA’s Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention.

But Linda Reinstein of the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization calls the rule “toothless” because it leaves the door open for companies to resurrect obsolete uses of asbestos in the US.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE