Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Regulation

US EPA to rework controversial science information plan

Proposal sought to have agency rely solely on publicly available data

by Cheryl Hogue
September 19, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

 

Photo of Andrew Wheeler at a lectern.
Credit: Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA/Newscom
EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler spoke about "America's Environmental Leadership" at the White House on July 8.

The US Environmental Protection Agency is revamping its controversial plan to restrict the data it considers as it regulates, agency administrator Andrew Wheeler told a congressional panel on Sept. 19.

The EPA will propose a revised version of that plan early in 2020, Wheeler told the House of Representatives Science, Space, and Technology Committee. He did not provide details of the expected changes.

The original plan was proposed in April 2018 by then-administrator Scott Pruitt, who said it would strengthen transparency in science used for rulemaking. The proposal would prevent the agency from using data that aren’t available to the public. It would curtail the EPA’s use of many epidemiology studies of exposure to pollutants as well as of confidential business information provided by industry.

The EPA received hundreds of thousands of public comments on the plan, with industry, scientific groups, health and environmental advocates, and state regulators asking the agency to continue using at least some confidential information that isn’t disclosed to the public.

Given the volume of comments, the EPA has decided to rework the proposal, Wheeler told the committee.

In their written comment on the plan, the presidents of the US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine encouraged the EPA to seek expert advice to rework it. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR) asked Wheeler if the agency had reached out to the National Academies for help. He said it had not.

In another line of questioning, Rep. Paul Tonko (D-NY) asked Wheeler if the EPA had relied on nonpublic, confidential data from industry when the agency reversed its 2015 proposed ban on the pesticide chlorpyrifos, which is linked to neurodevelopmental problems in children. Wheeler said he would find out and respond to Tonko in coming days.

Meanwhile, Reps. Francis Rooney (R-FL) and Conor Lamb (D-PA) urged Wheeler to reconsider his agency’s August proposal to jettison requirements for oil and gas facilities to control emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Wheeler said the proposal would retain some of the current restrictions that apply to volatile organic compounds, which are precursors to ground-level ozone. Those constraints, he argued, would lead to curbs on methane releases as a side benefit.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US lawmakers scrutinize EPA proposal to restrict use of scientific data
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. EPA advisers want to give formal feedback on plan to restrict the science used by agency
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scott Pruitt takes the helm at EPA
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE