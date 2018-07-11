Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Regulation

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh likely to limit regulatory authority﻿

Current district judge is viewed as reliably conservative, deferent to presidential power

by Jeff Johnson, special to C&EN
July 11, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

 

Photo of Brett Kavanaugh speaking at a lectern with Donald Trump in the background.
Credit: Associated Press
U.S. President Donald J. Trump (background) nominated Brett M. Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court on July 9.

If confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court, U.S. District Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh will be reliably conservative and show deference to presidential power, legal scholars say. He is also likely to limit authority of regulatory agencies such as the EPA and OSHA.

Kavanaugh has served for 12 years on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. He has voiced skepticism about the validity of several key environmental laws. Among them is the Clean Power Plan, which seeks to reduce carbon dioxide emission from coal fired power plants, notes Ann Carlson, a UCLA law school professor and environmental law expert. Kavanaugh also voted to strike down the Clean Air Interstate Rule, which regulates cross border pollution from power plants—a decision that was later overturned by the Supreme Court, Carlson adds.

She and many other environmental attorneys expect Kavanaugh to recognize the importance of environmental problems but not to turn to the courts or even EPA for their solution. “Judge Kavanaugh, in other words, may believe that global warming is a real problem, but he’s not going to recognize EPA’s power to do much at all to regulate greenhouse gases,” Carlson says.

Similarly, in a 2013 district court opinion, Kavanaugh sought to limit OSHA’s authority to regulate workplace safety, according to Jordan Barab, a former OSHA deputy administrator. In a blog, Barab notes that Kavanaugh was in the minority on a decision backing an OSHA citation and new safety requirements following the death of a Sea World trainer. Kavanaugh argued the fine and regulations were “arbitrary and capricious” as the trainer had accepted the risk of death as part of her job and OSHA had no legal authority to regulate dangerous entertainment.

The other justices disagreed, pointing out that Sea World was indeed covered by OSHA and the law creating OSHA puts the duty on employers to create a safe workplace, not on employees to choose whether to accept death as part of the job.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Air Pollution Rule Revived
High Court Urged To Revive EPA Air Rule
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tailpipe Emissions Fight

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE