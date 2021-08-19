Advertisement

Research Funding

NSF seeks to improve geographic diversity in funding

New committee members will evaluate whether current program could be better

by Jyllian Kemsley
August 19, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 30
The US National Science Foundation has announced members of a committee to envision the future of the Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR), the agency’s program to promote geographic diversity in research funding.

EPSCoR’s mission is to enhance “research competitiveness of targeted jurisdictions (states, territories, commonwealth) by strengthening STEM capacity and capability,” the NSF says on its website. EPSCoR currently serves 25 states as well as Guam, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands—jurisdictions that have received less than 0.75% of the total NSF budget over the past 5 years. Goals of the program include promoting research capability and economic development, as well as establishing professional development pathways.

The 19-member evaluation committee will consider the effectiveness of current EPSCoR efforts and whether and how the program could do better, the NSF says. Members include Edwin Cruz-Rivera, a biological sciences professor at the University of the Virgin Islands; Christine Cutucache, a biology professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha; Marian G. McCord, a biomedical engineer and senior vice provost for research, economic engagement, and outreach at the University of New Hampshire; Prakash Nagarkatti, an immunologist and senior research adviser to the president of the University of South Carolina; and Scott A. Wicker, a chemistry professor at Kentucky State University.

The NSF expects the committee to deliver its final report in spring 2022.

Other Organizations

