Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Research Funding

Panchanathan takes the helm of the US National Science Foundation

by Cheryl Hogue
June 26, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Photo of Sethuraman "Panch" Panchanathan.
Credit: Arizona State University
Panchanathan

Sethuraman “Panch” Panchanathan will take over the reins of the US National Science Foundation now that the Senate confirmed him for the job June 18. “Right now, the world faces significant scientific challenges, most obviously a pandemic,” Panchanathan says in a statement. “But in addition to providing creative solutions to address current problems, our eyes are on the future, leveraging partnerships at every level and encouraging diversity that breeds new ideas for a robust pipeline of young scientists.” He lists advancing research, ensuring inclusivity, and continuing global leadership in science and engineering as his three-part vision for his 6-year term as NSF director. A specialist in electrical engineering and informatics, he comes to the NSF from Arizona State University, where he was executive vice president and chief research and innovation officer. Panchanathan was the first American of Indian origin to serve on the National Science Board, which oversees the NSF. He replaces France Córdova, whose term as NSF chief ended in March. Panchanathan will be sworn into his new position on July 2.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE