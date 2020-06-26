Panchanathan takes the helm of the US National Science Foundation

Sethuraman “Panch” Panchanathan will take over the reins of the US National Science Foundation now that the Senate confirmed him for the job June 18. “Right now, the world faces significant scientific challenges, most obviously a pandemic,” Panchanathan says in a statement. “But in addition to providing creative solutions to address current problems, our eyes are on the future, leveraging partnerships at every level and encouraging diversity that breeds new ideas for a robust pipeline of young scientists.” He lists advancing research, ensuring inclusivity, and continuing global leadership in science and engineering as his three-part vision for his 6-year term as NSF director. A specialist in electrical engineering and informatics, he comes to the NSF from Arizona State University, where he was executive vice president and chief research and innovation officer. Panchanathan was the first American of Indian origin to serve on the National Science Board, which oversees the NSF. He replaces France Córdova, whose term as NSF chief ended in March. Panchanathan will be sworn into his new position on July 2.