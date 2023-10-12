Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Research Funding

Proposed budget for US science agencies short by $7 billion

Last year, Congress promised to invest in science, but advocacy warns lawmakers are already dropping the ball

by Krystal Vasquez
October 12, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Science was supposed to see a major funding boost after Congress passed the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) and Science Act last year. The bipartisan bill promised to provide $174 billion over the next 5 years to various federal science agencies, including the National Science Foundation (NSF), the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

28%

Science funding shortfall for fiscal 2024

Source: Federation of American Scientists.

By passing the legislation, “Congress took highly laudable steps to prioritize scientific investment and put us on a path toward global competitiveness,” says Matt Hourihan, an associate director at the Federation of American Scientists (FAS), a policy research and advocacy group. But after analyzing next year’s proposed federal science budget, Hourihan fears that lawmakers may already be dropping the ball.

According to an FAS report written by Hourihan, funding set aside by Congress for NSF, NIST, and the DOE Office of Science is $7 billion below authorized levels. Although these agencies were supposed to receive $26.8 billion through the CHIPS and Science Act, the House and Senate have appropriated only about $19 billion to date.

Other science organizations are dismayed as well. “The gap between what was authorized in that bill and the proposed funding for the coming Fiscal Year 2024 will mean fewer grants for researchers, smaller stipends for graduate students, and overall fewer resources for research,” a spokesperson for the American Chemical Society’s Office of Government Affairs, says in an email. ACS publishes C&EN.

It will also give fewer people access to programs created or expanded by the CHIPS act to train the next generation of the scientific workforce, says Faith Savaiano, an associate director at FAS who was not directly involved in the report.

In addition, some advocates worry the current budget shortfall may affect science funding long term. “A decrease or static funding now will mean less funding overall for years to come,” the ACS spokesperson says.

Next year’s budgets for NSF, NIST, and the DOE Office of Science are already on track to hit a 25-year low, following 2 decades of stagnation.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US debt deal dims science funding hopes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. Congress passes 2019 budgets for some science agencies
Federal Spending On R&D Increased In 2014
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE