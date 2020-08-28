Trump administration outlines 2022 R&D funding priorities

The White House has released a memo to guide federal research agencies in setting science and technology priorities in their 2022 funding requests. The memo, from the directors of the Office of Management and Budget and the Office of Science and Technology Policy, points to five top research priorities, including public health and the COVID-19 pandemic. Development of diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines receive top billing, followed by support for infectious disease modeling, detection, containment, and treatment, as well as the nation’s biotechnology infrastructure. The Trump administration’s priorities from previous years are also a focus. They include industries of the future, national security, energy and environment, and space. In addition to those, the memo suggests federal agencies should also develop the next-generation science and technology workforce, improve the US research environment, form more partnerships with industry, and encourage better use of data. The importance of US scientific leadership “has never been clearer than in our whole-of-nation response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the memo says..