Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Research Funding

US National Science Board outlines vision for science in 2030

Critical needs include funding emerging fields, investing in infrastructure, and ensuring diversity

by Andrea Widener
May 6, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

 

The US needs to take steps to ensure that it remains at the top of global science research in 2030, according to a new report from the National Science Board (NSB).

The NSB, which oversees the National Science Foundation and advises the nation on science policy, decided to create the report 2 years ago when it became clear to the board that US science was at risk of falling behind that of other countries if actions were not taken, says NSB chair Diane Souvaine, a computer scientist at Tufts University. “Now was the time to take a long view,” she says.

Among the goals, the report says the US needs to ensure continued investment in emerging areas like artificial intelligence and in basic research to help identify the next scientific revolution. Investment in science infrastructure—ranging from software to regional research networks to one-of-a-kind international facilities—will also be key to the country’s continued competitiveness.

Attracting more women and minority scientists into science will be vital, the report says. At the same time, the US needs to remain attractive to immigrants, who make up an important part of the current science workforce. “We really need to make sure the US science and engineering enterprise continues to attract the world’s best minds,” Souvaine says.

International partnerships will also be key to the vitality of US scientific research, the report says. In addition, industry-government partnerships will be critical as industry continues its surge past the federal government as the largest funder of research.

The COVID-19 pandemic make the future vitality of US science even more important, Souvaine says. “We cannot anticipate exactly what is going to happen next.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

China may have pulled ahead of US in race for top spot in global science R&D
NSF should boost investment in midscale infrastructure, National Science Board says
China Continues Research Rise
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE