US government shutdown by the numbers: NSF grant proposals and fellowship applications

By the numbers
1,142
Number of National Science Foundation proposals that were not reviewed Jan. 7–18 because of the partial US government shutdown, according to the agency. A total of 67 review panels were canceled.
13,000
Number of applications for NSF’s Graduate Research Fellowship Program for 2019. Review of the applications was set to begin the week of Jan. 14 but has not commenced because of the shutdown.
