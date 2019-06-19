Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Trade

Chemical groups argue against new round of tariffs

Industry worries that Trump’s newest levies on China will hurt competitiveness

by Alexander H. Tullo
June 19, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

A photo off an Evergreen container ship in the Kill Van Kull between New York and New Jersey.
Credit: Alex Tullo/C&EN
An Evergreen container ship leaving the Kill Van Kull between New York and New Jersey.

The US chemical industry is fighting the Donald J. Trump administration’s latest round of proposed tariffs on Chinese-made goods, arguing before US Trade Representative hearings today that imposing the duties would be a major setback for the sector.

In May, the US Trade Representative proposed tariffs of up to 25% on $300 billion worth of annual imports from China. They would be in addition to tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods that the administration imposed last year. According to the American Chemistry Council (ACC), a US industry trade group, last year’s tariffs impacted $15.4 billion in annual chemical imports from China.

The latest tariffs mostly affect consumer products such as electronics, toys, and clothing, but they also hit 214 chemical and plastic product categories—including chemicals such as quinones, isobutanal, and benzonitrile—amounting to another $11.0 billion in Chinese chemical imports for a total of $26.4 billion.

“This would amount to the biggest tax increase that US chemical manufacturers have ever experienced,” said the prepared remarks of Ed Brzytwa, the ACC’s director of international trade.

The new tariffs also expose US chemical makers to retaliatory trade barriers on top of the $11 billion in tariffs on chemicals the Chinese government has already levied, the ACC said.

The association pointed out that US chemical makers have invested more than $200 billion in new capacity largely because low-cost shale natural gas has resuscitated the international competitiveness of the US industry. “A prolonged trade war with China could cause the gift of the shale gas revolution to whither and fade,” Brzytwa’s remarks said.

The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates, which represents many smaller specialty chemical companies, is concerned that the tariffs will drive up raw material costs for its members, many of whom have no alternative but to buy certain precursors from China because they are made nowhere else.

In his written testimony, Matthew Moedritzer, Socma’s manager of legal and governmental relations, argued that the tariffs would make US makers of specialty chemicals less competitive internationally and thus, ironically, help China. “This opens the door to Chinese companies to move into those markets,” he wrote.

CORRECTION

The photo caption accompanying this story was updated on June 20, 2019. The container ship pictured belongs to Evergreen.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical companies hope for tariff relief
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical industry caught in the middle of trade war escalation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical makers fret over renewed US-China trade war
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE