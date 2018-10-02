Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Trade

U.S. chemical industry reacts positively to revised trade pact with Canada, Mexico

Agreement extends risk-based chemical regulation to Mexico

by Glenn Hess, special to C&EN
October 2, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Photo of Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal, Chrystia Freeland, and Robert Lighthizer talking behind a podium.
Credit: Associated Press
Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal of Mexico (left), Chrystia Freeland of Canada (center), and Robert Lighthizer of the U.S. represented their countries at NAFTA negotiations on Jan. 29.

The new trade agreement among the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, unveiled by the White House on Oct. 1, is a step in the right direction, according to an initial assessment by the American Chemistry Council (ACC), the U.S. chemical industry’s largest trade association and lobbying group.

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is an overhaul of the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which underpins $1.2 trillion in total trade between the three countries.

The trilateral accord is critically important to U.S. chemical manufacturers because Canada and Mexico are the industry’s two largest export markets. Approximately 46,000 chemical industry jobs in the U.S. now depend on trade between the North American neighbors.

Although ACC and its member companies are still reviewing the provisions of the updated trade pact, the industry group says the agreement “appears to include several enhancements long sought-after by the U.S. chemical sector,” including greater regulatory cooperation.

For example, in addition to maintaining duty free trade for chemical products, ACC says the agreement extends to Mexico the risk- and science-based approach to chemical regulation adopted in the U.S. Toxic Substances Control Act and the Canadian Chemicals Management Plan.

“The USMCA makes it possible for the U.S., Canada, and Mexico to work together to establish a more efficient and more effective regulatory environment—one that supports a risk-based approach to protecting human health and the environment while supporting innovation, economic growth, and jobs,” ACC tells C&EN.

Industry officials say this North American approach to chemical regulation could serve as a model for other countries and regions around the world that are developing or updating their own chemical regulations.

Table showing top 10 U.S. chemical industry export markets.

Top 10

Canada and Mexico led the primary importers of U.S. chemicals in 2017. Note:Excludes pharmaceuticals. Source: American Chemistry Council

The United Steelworkers, which represents 30,000 chemical workers, says it’s too soon to judge the new deal’s impact on working people.

“In the area of workers’ rights, the draft text we have seen includes significant improvements over the existing NAFTA,” union president Leo W. Gerard says in a statement. “That is encouraging, but it is not yet enough.”

The impact of the deal must be measured not only by what is in the agreement, Gerard says, but also by what the three nations do to ensure that the provisions are effectively applied, monitored and enforced.

The new continental trade pact could end 16 years after it takes effect if the three partners do not agree to extend the deal. The U.S., Mexico, and Canada will review the agreement every six years, and if new concerns arise, they will have to negotiate a fix or face the threat of the deal eventually lapsing.

In all three countries, the new trade pact must be ratified by lawmakers. U.S. President Donald J. Trump says he intends to sign the USMCA in late November. It will then be submitted to Congress for approval, a step that could be complicated by the outcome of the fall congressional elections.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obama Signs Trade Bill
Chemical Industry Hails Passage Of Key Trade Bill
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Free-Trade Bill Faces Fight In House Of Representatives
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE