U.S. considers tariffs on more Chinese chemicals

The U.S. has ratcheted up the trade war with China with the release of a long list of Chinese-made commodities, worth $200 billion in total, targeted for a 10% tariff. Numerous organic and inorganic chemicals are on the list.
The list of Chinese-made chemicals targeted by U.S. tariffs keeps lengthening.
Some of the chemicals targeted with 25% tariffs a
▸Polyurethane
▸Polyvinyl chloride
▸Lubricating oils
Some chemicals now considered for 10% tariff
▸Iodine
▸Rare-earth metals
▸Hydrogen and sodium cyanide
▸Silica gel
a Not yet finalized.
Source: Office of the U.S. Trade Representative
The U.S. move is a reaction to China’s decision on July 6 to push ahead with a 25% tariff on $34 billion worth of U.S. imports, including many plastics. The Chinese action, in turn, was a response to an earlier U.S. decision to add a 25% tariff on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods. Those products were announced in two groups—worth $34 billion and $16 billion, respectively—in April and June.
The U.S. says its actions aim to force China to change predatory practices in technology transfer, intellectual property, and innovation.
Because China is both a major market and a key supplier, the trade row will have a profound impact on the U.S. chemical industry. China imports billions of dollars worth of U.S.-made plastics every year, and they are now less competitive because of the 25% tax added to their price. The country is also a major supplier of competitively priced basic chemicals that are widely used in the pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries.
“The Administration’s announcement of a potential 10% tariff on $200 billion of additional imports from China, including a significant amount of chemicals, is a stunning and unfortunate development for U.S. manufacturers and consumers,” the American Chemistry Council, a trade group, said in a statement.
Some U.S. companies that buy materials from China appear unconcerned, so far. The paint manufacturer PPG Industries, which sources some of its urethanes from the Chinese firm Wanhua Chemical, tells C&EN that “since a majority of the paint and coatings products produced by PPG are often made, sold, and used in that same territory, this minimizes any impact that tariffs would have.”
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter