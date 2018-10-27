U.S. declines to impose antidumping duties on poly(ethylene terephthalate) resin imports from 5 countries

The U.S. will not impose antidumping duties on poly(ethylene terephthalate) (PET) from five countries, after a unanimous ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) on Oct. 18 that the imports were not injuring or threatening to harm domestic producers. The U.S. Department of Commerce determined last month that exporters in Brazil, Indonesia, South Korea, Pakistan, and Taiwan have sold PET resin in the U.S. market at less than fair market value. But all five members of the USITC agreed that the imports were not hurting the U.S. polymer industry. As a result, the investigation ended, and the Department of Commerce will not order payment of antidumping duties. The investigation began in September 2017 when four major U.S. polymer producers—DAK Americas, Indorama Ventures USA, M&G Polymers USA, and Nan Ya Plastics Corp., America—filed complaints with the U.S. government. They alleged that imports of low-priced PET resin from the five targeted nations surged by over 305% from 2014 to 2016, causing U.S. producers to lose sales, profits, and market share. USITC says it will issue a public report by Nov. 21 that “will contain the views of the Commission and information developed during the investigation.”