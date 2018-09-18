Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Trade

U.S. readies tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports﻿

Many chemicals are affected, but rare earths are excluded

by Jean-François Tremblay
September 18, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

A photo of a ship from a Chinese shipping line.
Credit: Shutterstock
China has responded to U.S. tariffs on $200 billion in goods with tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. goods.

Following public hearings last month, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump says it is moving ahead with tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. A 10% tariff on a finalized list of goods will go into effect on Sept. 24; should China and the U.S. fail to reach a trade deal this fall, the rate will rise to 25% on Jan. 1, 2019.

Initial prospects for such a deal look dim. On Tuesday, Sept. 18, a day after the U.S. decision, China announced its own import tariffs of 5% and 10% on $60 billion worth of U.S.-made goods, also to go into effect on Sept. 24.

The dueling tariffs are an escalation of a trade conflict that President Trump started in the spring to pressure China to change business and trade policies, such as forced technology transfers to Chinese companies. In the summer, the U.S. Trade Representative, which manages U.S. international trade policy, began collecting a 25% tariff on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports.

“These practices plainly constitute a grave threat to the long-term health and prosperity of the United States economy,” President Trump said at the time.

The products on the $200 billion list include a large number of chemicals that China exports widely such as sodium cyanide, used in gold mining, and the polyurethane component methylene diphenyl diisocyanate.

The U.S. Trade Representative decided to exclude from its final schedule some materials, including ones like rare earths that are available almost exclusively from China. According to the American Chemistry Council (ACC), the U.S. chemical industry’s main trade group, 142 chemicals and plastics were removed from the final list, but it still includes 1,363 chemicals.

“There is no acceptable tariff rate for global chemicals trade with China or any U.S. trading partner,” ACC CEO Cal Dooley said in a statement issued after the finalized list of custom duties was announced. “Tariffs and quotas unnecessarily raise costs, deter innovation and economic growth, and could ultimately weaken our country’s competitive advantage.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical groups argue against new round of tariffs
U.S., China, each disclose new tariff proposals﻿
U.S. considers tariffs on more Chinese chemicals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE