Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Research Integrity

Canada issues scientific integrity guidance for federal researchers

by Sharon Oosthoek, special to C&EN
August 3, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Research Integrity

 

The Canadian government released new guidelines on July 30 to encourage federal scientists to speak freely about their work and to protect their research from political and commercial interference. The guidelines are the result of new scientific integrity provisions included in a 2017 agreement with the union representing federal scientists. They were issued as an example policy to help federal departments and agencies develop their own scientific integrity policies, which must be in place by the end of the year. Muzzling of federal researchers was a major political issue in the 2015 federal election after reports showed that the government under former prime minister Stephen Harper had restricted federal scientists from speaking publicly and presenting research at conferences. The new model policy emphasizes the need for openness and transparency. It also offers procedures for dealing with breaches of scientific integrity. Kathleen Walsh, director of policy at Evidence for Democracy, which advocates for evidence-based policy, says the guidelines include “some very positive provisions, such as the right of last review for scientists, the release of information in a timely manner, and scientists not needing preapproval to speak about their research.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE