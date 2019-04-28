Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Ethics

Ethics panels to oversee biomedical, health research in India

by K. V. Venkatasubramanian, special to C&EN
April 28, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Research Integrity

 

For the first time in India, ethics committees will oversee biomedical, social, and behavioral science research involving human participants, human biological material, and personal data, according to new regulations released last month. The aim is to review projects before they begin, to safeguard the dignity, rights, safety, and well-being of participants and improve the quality of research. The panels will follow National Ethical Guidelines for Biomedical and Health Research Involving Human Participants developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in 2017. The guidelines cover ethics committees, individual researchers and their institutions, and public and private funders. The guidelines say that ethics committee members should be familiar with scientific, medical, ethical, legal, and social requirements of research. They should also be trained in protecting human research participants and good clinical practice guidelines. Balram Bhargava, director general of ICMR and secretary of the Department of Health Research, says the new committees “will bring about the much-needed transparency and accountability in regulating biomedical and health research in India.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE