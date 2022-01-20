Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Misconduct

Charges dismissed against MIT’s Gang Chen over China interactions

Harvard’s Charles Lieber loses case over legal bills

by Jyllian Kemsley
January 20, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Research Integrity

 

A man in a chair at a desk with a stack of books and a computer monitor and keyboard.
Credit: Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Gang Chen

A federal judge has dismissed felony charges against Massachusetts Institute of Technology mechanical engineering professor Gang Chen involving his interactions with China.

Chen was charged under the China Initiative, a Department of Justice program to address economic espionage. Similar to other academic researchers charged under the program, Chen faced charges of wire fraud for submitting false documents electronically, failing to report a foreign bank account, and filing a false tax return.

“We recently obtained additional information pertaining to the materiality of Professor Chen’s alleged omissions in the context of the grant review process at issue in this case,” US attorney Rachael S. Rollins said in a Jan. 20 statement announcing the dismissal. “After a careful assessment of this new information in the context of all the evidence, our office has concluded that we can no longer meet our burden of proof at trial.”

Chen’s case stands in stark contrast to that of Harvard University chemistry professor Charles Lieber. A jury convicted Lieber on Dec. 21, 2021 for making false statements, failing to disclose a Chinese bank account, and filing fraudulent tax returns.

The two cases also differ in the help that their employers offered the scientists. MIT has publicly supported Chen and paid his legal expenses. Harvard has not done the same for Lieber, leading him to file suit against the university to cover his costs. The Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts ruled against Lieber in that matter on Jan. 10.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Federal judge acquits chemist Feng “Franklin” Tao of wire fraud
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemist Feng ‘Franklin’ Tao convicted of fraud over China interactions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Breaking: University of Kansas chemist Feng “Franklin” Tao found guilty over China interactions
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE