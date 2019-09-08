China strengthens its campaign against scientific misconduct

China appears to be increasing efforts to address scientific misconduct as allegations of fabricated data, faked peer review, plagiarism, and unethical studies have piled up and journals have retracted hundreds of papers from Chinese labs.

▸ May 2018: The Communist Party of China and the State Council direct the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) to investigate cases of misconduct in the natural sciences. They also direct MOST to establish a body to establish definitions of misconduct and create systems for managing investigations and protecting whistle-blowers.

▸ November 2018: MOST, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and 39 other agencies jointly release a portfolio of punitive measures that they can use to address misconduct.

▸ December 2018: The Ministry of Education rescinds the Changjiang Scholar honor—one of the country’s most prestigious academic awards—from a sociologist for misconduct in publishing and from an anthropologist and a literature scholar for sexual harassment.

▸ June 2019: The Communist Party of China and the State Council release guidelines for assessing scientists. The guidelines emphasize the importance of a person’s research and reduce the weight given to the number of papers published.

▸ July 2019: The government releases publishing standards addressing plagiarism, fabrication, falsification, authorship, and duplicate or overlapping submissions. It also moves to establish a national committee on research ethics.