Europe’s largest basic science institute gets research integrity office

France’s National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) launched its first office of research integrity in August and is now close to finalizing its staff list. The office will investigate claims of research misconduct—chiefly plagiarism, fraudulent results or methodology, and unfair or inaccurate credit for publicized work. “It’s part of a general movement in France,” says theoretical physicist Remy Mosseri, the research integrity officer who runs the new watchdog group. Mosseri will oversee four investigators plus an additional person who will focus on promoting ethical research practices. The office will not investigate other claims of professional wrongdoing, such as sexual offenses. Before the office was created, claims of poor practice were handled on a case-by-case basis without open and clear procedures. “With this new office, the procedures will be the same for everyone,” says Jacques Maddaluno, director of the Institute of Chemistry at the CNRS. “I hope it will remove suspicion that some people are treated better because of their connections.”