Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Misconduct

Harvard chemist Charles Lieber petitions court for acquittal or a new trial over China interactions

His attorneys call the case “ill-conceived and ill-advised”

by Bethany Halford
February 10, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Research Integrity

 

A man wearing a surgical mask.
Credit: Associated Press
Charles Lieber leaving federal court in Boston on Dec. 14, 2021.

Citing “manifest injustice” and insufficient evidence, lawyers for Charles M. Lieber filed a motion Feb. 7 asking a US federal court to acquit the Harvard University chemist or to grant him a new trial. On Dec. 21, 2021, a jury found Lieber guilty on two counts of making false statements to government investigators, two counts of filing false tax returns, and two counts of failing to disclose a foreign bank account. All the charges relate to Lieber’s work with Wuhan University of Technology and China’s Thousand Talents Program. He is currently awaiting sentencing. Lieber’s legal team argues in its motion that the case against him is “ill-conceived and ill-advised.” The lawyers point out that other academics facing trial as part of the US Department of Justice’s China Initiative have been acquitted, as happened with University of Tennessee, Knoxville, engineer Anming Hu, or had the cases against them dropped entirely, as with Massachusetts Institute of Technology engineer Gang Chen. If the court grants Lieber a new trial, his legal team argues that the postarrest videos that seemed crucial to his conviction should be suppressed because the agent who advised Lieber of his right not to speak misstated the law.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Court overturns conviction of chemist Feng “Franklin” Tao
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Charles Lieber plans talks with the University of Hong Kong
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemist Feng “Franklin” Tao sentenced to time served
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE