Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Misconduct

Reactions

February 7, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Research Integrity

 

Letters to the editor

Charles Lieber

Thank you for publishing this article on Charles Lieber’s verdict (C&EN, Jan. 3, 2022, page 6). While there is clear mission creep in the investigations and prosecutions under the China Initiative of the US Department of Justice and also, unfortunately, potential racial and ethnic profiling of involved academics, I am shocked that the article simply ignores material facts inimical to US interests and violations of the law. Many academics fail to disclose on US federal grant applications their ties to foreign institutions, potentially funded by foreign governments, even though they are required to. Many of these governments are not allies of the US, and some are direct strategic competitors. Moreover, the article glosses over the obvious leverage that cash largesse from foreign state actors provide them—leverage, and the ability to blackmail and commandeer intellectual property, much of which is sensitive and can be allocated for dual-use purposes. Aren’t academics required to know about conflicts-of-interest disclosures and take ethics and code-of-conduct training?

Professor Lieber is a brilliant researcher—he could easily consult at the hourly rate of $500–$1,000 and make much more than the petty sum of $20,000, undeclared to US Customs and Border Protection upon return. By not declaring it, he broke the law. But most importantly, what leverage did the paying party gain over him? Would he care to explain? Who gives out wads of cash without a clear end goal in mind? Are foreign governments the new Santa Claus for some US academics, who are funded by the US taxpayer but have no qualms about double-dipping?

Jai A. Pathak
Arlington, Virginia

In the chemical industry, there is a strong culture of regulatory compliance in export control, international trade, and finance (among many other areas). This is especially true when doing business with the US government, where compliance and disclosure requirements are clearly articulated in contracts and grants. While I have only limited knowledge of professor Charles Lieber’s circumstances based on public reporting, it is surprising that any senior leader—in science or business—would be unaware of the implications of carrying a bag of cash through US Customs or being casual about legal representations. And would then not have considered the bigger picture of the problematic relationship and the counterparty’s intentions.

For decades, the US public research-funding enterprise has set a worldwide standard for highly successful engagement with the ingenuity and creativity of academia, creating national and global prosperity through science and innovation and promoting collaborations across borders. For its own sustainability, we should all expect policy to respond to—and help defend scientists from—organized external exploitation. Such a response is no threat to collaborations that are founded on good faith and transparency.

There is nothing to celebrate in the diminution of a luminary scientist, and hopefully professor Lieber will find ways to continue contributing to his field in the future. But among the scientists and academic research leaders with whom I’ve spoken, I sensed a thoughtful acknowledgment from many that, while we all cherish freedom of scientific inquiry and collaboration, there are exemplar issues in this case that are serious—deserving both accountability in the moment and conscientious care by the scientific community in the future.

Brett Bosley
Valencia, Pennsylvania

World Chemical Outlook

I didn’t know what I might expect when turning to the World Chemical Outlook section of the magazine (C&EN, Jan. 10/17, 2022, page 24). I was so pleased that many of the articles addressed environmental issues that are critical and need to be front and center in the realm of chemistry but also of policy as we move forward in 2022. Chemistry needs to be front and center on the world stage in so many areas that need to be addressed impacting climate change and other places where ecosystems are being impacted and resources treated as waste instead of reused.

That 9 of the 15 articles in some way address environmental issues is fantastic. Who can do it, if not chemists?

Donna Peterson
Roseville, Minnesota

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE