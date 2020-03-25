Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Misconduct

Not all US science agencies are prepared for sexual harassment claims

Only NIH, NSF publicize their complaint procedures

by Andrea Widener
March 25, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Research Integrity

Several federal science agencies are not making it clear how to report sexual harassment or discrimination claims against grant recipients, according to a report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO), the investigative arm of Congress. Federal law prohibits sexual harassment or discrimination at universities who receive federal grants. Science agencies are responsible for enforcing those rules. GAO looked at reporting to five agencies: the Department of Energy (DOE), NASA, the National Science Foundation (NSF), the Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which includes the National Institutes of Health. It found that the NSF was the only agency that received a large number of Title IX sexual harassment complaints, at 33 in 2015–19. And only NSF and HHS received broader sexual discrimination complaints, at 47 and 93 respectively. But that could be because they are the only two agencies that publicly communicate a way for the public to report their concerns. The DOE and USDA have not finalized their complaint procedures so they may not be consistently handling sexual harassment and discrimination complaints.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE