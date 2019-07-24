Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Reproducibility

France to double check studies involving confidential data

Independent group will apply same methodology and certify reproducibility

by Benjamin Plackett, special to C&EN
July 24, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Research Integrity

 

To address the challenge of reproducing studies based on confidential records, researchers in France have created a new organization that will have access to the country’s confidential databases to double-check findings.

The ability of one researcher to reproduce another’s results is key for scientific rigor. But reproducing studies based on confidential records is not always possible because few people have access to the data.

France’s new group tackling this issue is called the Certification Agency for Scientific Code and Data (Cascad) (Science 2019, DOI: 10.1126/science.aaw2825). It is supported by the French National Center for Scientific Research and a consortium of French research institutions.

Scientists who work with confidential data from France’s Secure Data Access Center (CASD) can apply to Cascad for accreditation of their research. They must supply the methodology used for the analysis.

A Cascad reviewer then applies that methodology to the same data used by the researchers, explains Christophe Pérignon, a professor of finance at HEC Paris and a Cascad founder. If the reviewer replicates the results, Cascad issues a certificate confirming it.

“It gives the opportunity for researchers to signal that their research is reproducible,” Pérignon says. “They have no way to show it otherwise.”

So far, Cascad hasn’t vetted any chemistry research, but that could change in the future. “We would like to have such a project for chemistry,” CASD director Kamel Gadouche says. The CASD holds governmental and private data sets, including data on the environment, agriculture, and health.

Pérignon agrees that chemical studies would be a natural fit for Cascad activities. “The societal impact would be particularly large,” he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Trump administration limits science EPA can use
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Governments commission studies on use of digital DNA, under Nagoya Protocol
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Protection of confidential data is essential, groups tell U.S. EPA
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE