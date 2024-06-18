Chemistry in Pictures: Hazmat training

Understanding chemistry can quite literally be a matter of life and death. Brad Livesay, a firefighter and EMT in Carroll County, Maryland, submitted this photo to illustrate how chemistry factors into hazardous materials training for first responders. Often, first responders have little information about what kinds of chemical hazards they will encounter when responding to 911 calls, so they must be prepared for anything from a residential gas leak to an industrial accident. These firefighters—decked out in full personal protection equipment during a training session—taped pH strips to their arms, legs, and headgear to detect acidic and basic vapors. They also carry detectors for toxic gases and radiation. Urban areas often have specialized hazmat teams, but sometimes the job falls to volunteers such as Livesay to quickly assess and respond to chemical hazards.
Submitted by Bradley Livesay
