Consumer Safety

US FDA seeks data on seizures that follow e-cigarette use

by Britt Erickson﻿
April 6, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 14
Photo of a woman vaping an e-cigarette exhaling vapor.
Credit: Shutterstock

The US Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers about reports of seizures in people, particularly children and young adults, who use e-cigarettes. From 2010 to early 2019, the FDA identified 35 reported cases of seizures after e-cigarette use, the agency announced on April 3. It is too early to tell if e-cigarette use is associated with an increased risk of seizures. “Many of the reports received to date lack enough information to identify a specific brand or sub-brand of e-cigarette. The reports also don’t provide enough detail to establish a clear pattern or cause for these incidents,” FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb and principal deputy commissioner Amy Abernethy say in a statement. Nonetheless, the FDA wants consumers to be aware of potential safety concerns related to e-cigarette use. The agency is encouraging e-cigarette users to report past and future incidents of seizures and other adverse effects to the agency. The growing use of e-cigarettes by youth has prompted the FDA to reconsider allowing e-cigarettes to remain on the market while manufacturers prepare information to help the agency better understand the health risks of such products.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

