Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Consumer Safety

US groups back principles for chemical ingredient disclosure

Action said to help development of a circular economy

by Cheryl Hogue
July 8, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

 

Photo shows woman looking at the label of a cosmetics container in a store.
Credit: Shutterstock
New principles for chemical ingredient disclosure include by-products and breakdown products that pose hazards to human health or the environment.

US businesses, state regulators, and health advocacy groups are endorsing principles for disclosing chemical ingredients in products.

With the exception of substantiated trade secrets, the principles call for companies to disclose all ingredients they intentionally add to their products. They also ask manufacturers to disclose any incidental components, breakdown products, or by-products that pose known or suspected hazards to human health or the environment. Such disclosures would include carcinogens, mutagens, endocrine disruptors, allergens, and substances that can cause reproductive or developmental problems.

In addition, the principles seek more toxicity data so the hazards of chemicals used in products can be better understood.

“The requirement for chemical ingredient disclosure will increase as demand grows for a circular economy that aims to reuse and recycle products,” says Mark Rossi of Clean Production Action, a group that promotes development and use of green chemicals, sustainable materials, and other environmentally preferable products. Hazardous chemicals have ended up in some plastic cutlery and children’s toys made from recycled plastic because the recyclers didn’t know the substances were in the material, Rossi says in a statement.

Organizations backing the principles, which include investment firms and makers of cosmetics and cleaning products, say they hope to drive the development and use of safer chemicals.

Clean Production Action co-led the effort to craft the principles with the Interstate Chemicals Clearinghouse, an association of state, local, and tribal governments.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Safer Chemistry Impact Fund launches to eliminate industry’s use of hazardous chemicals
Levi’s, Nike, and others join to screen textile chemicals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New York State requires disclosure of cleaning product ingredients
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE