Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Industrial Safety

Acetic acid accident at Texas plant kills 2 workers

LyondellBasell plant had just shut down acetyls unit for maintenance

by Cheryl Hogue
July 29, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

 

Photo shows a woman in a blue uniform standing in front of a chemical plant at night and speaking into microphones.
Credit: Associated Press
Laurie T. Christensen, fire marshal for Harris County, speaks to reporters after two workers were killed at a LyondellBasell facility in La Porte, Texas.

Two workers are dead and two remain hospitalized after a pipe with pressurized acetic acid burst July 27 at a LyondellBasell plant in La Porte, Texas.

First responders helped 31 surviving workers undergo decontamination, Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie L. Christensen told reporters shortly after the accident. LyondellBasell says 30 workers were transported to the hospital for medical evaluation. Of these, 28 had been treated and released as of late July 28.

Hours before the incident, workers shut down the acetyls unit at the plant for planned maintenance, LyondellBasell says in a statement. About 7:35 p.m., a cap burst on a pressurized line of acetic acid, forming a chemical vapor cloud, a spokesperson for the Harris County Pollution Control Services Department tells C&EN. The vaporized acetic acid caused most of the injuries, the spokesperson says.

The two workers killed at the scene were contract employees, LyondellBasell says. They are Dustin Don Day, 36, and Shawn Andrew Kuhleman, 32, according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The pressurized line spewed a mixture of acetic acid, catalyst, hydrogen iodide, and methyl iodide, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) says in an emailed statement. LyondellBasell says the accident released about 45,000 kg of this mixture, which consisted primarily of acetic acid.

Air monitoring during and after the accident “did not indicate actionable levels” for nearby residents, LyondellBasell says.

A response team isolated and contained the leak, the company says. Most of the released material was contained, the TCEQ says, and the facility’s on-site wastewater treatment plant is handling its disposal.

As of C&EN’s July 29 deadline, the company continues to clean up and decontaminate the site, it says.

LyondellBasell says the cause of the accident remains unknown. The US Chemical Safety Board has deployed a team to the site to investigate the incident.

The company says it is cooperating with government authorities and industry partners that are investigating the accident “to better understand the details surrounding this event with the aim of preventing a similar incident from occurring.”

Update

This story was revised on July 29, 2021, to identify the workers killed at the scene of the incident.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US Chemical Safety Board finds cascading errors led to fatal incident at BP-Husky refinery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical safety board investigates Honeywell again
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical Safety Board begins 2 new investigations
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE