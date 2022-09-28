Chemical Safety Board deploys to BP-Husky Toledo Refinery

The US Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board has deployed its investigators to the BP-Husky Toledo Refinery in Oregon, Ohio, where a Sept. 20 explosion and fire resulted in worker fatalities.
The fire raged for 4 hours and two badly burned workers died. The incident also released sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide and caused significant property damage.
The investigation of the incident will be the first that the CSB has initiated in 14 months.
The refinery employs 840 people and processes up to 160,000 barrels of crude oil daily. The 100-year-old facility had recently completed a major overhaul of its isocracker unit, the company notes. The refinery was shut down as of C&EN’s deadline.
Neither the company nor the United Steelworkers, which represents the refinery workers, would comment on the accident.
The refinery incident will join several others investigated by the CSB involving facilities owned by BP and Husky.
