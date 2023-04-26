Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Industrial Safety

Chemical safety board releases report on Bio-Lab accident

Agency cites failed process safety management and poor weather preparation

by Jeff Johnson, special to C&EN
April 26, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

 

A chemical plant on fire in Louisiana in 2020.
Credit: US Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board
The Bio-Lab plant fire released chlorine gas, prompting a shelter-in-place order.

Inadequate hurricane preparation and the failure to implement baseline process safety systems were among key shortcomings that led to a dangerous incident at a Louisiana chemical plant, according to a US Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) final report, released April 24.

The August 2020 incident at the Bio-Lab facility in Westlake, Louisiana, was driven by Hurricane Laura, a Category 4 storm that hit the Gulf Coast. The strong winds blew roofs off the facility, and plummeting rains interacted with the plant’s main product, trichloroisocyanuric acid (TCCA). More than 450 metric tons of TCCA were stored at the plant on the day of the incident.

TCCA is used as a sanitizer to kill algae and bacteria, predominantly in swimming pools and hot tubs, according to the CSB. In large bodies of water, TCCA is soluble and breaks down slowly, releasing chlorine and sanitizing contaminants. But when TCCA is moistened by small amounts of water and does not dissolve, it can experience a chemical reaction that generates toxic chlorine gas and explosive nitrogen trichloride.

Although no one was injured in the incident, fire and the chlorine release resulted in a shelter-in-place order for the nearby community. A freeway was closed for more than 28 h, and the facility was shut down for years. It was rebuilt at a cost of $250 million and reopened in 2022.

The CSB urges Bio-Lab to follow recent recommendations to harden chemical facilities in response to growing extreme weather incidents. It also urges improvements in emergency preparedness and response, noting that 5 h lapsed before there was an adequate response to control the event.

Also, TCCA, despite its reactivity, is not regulated as such by the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency under their risk and safety management programs for reactive chemicals. The CSB has for 2 decades urged the 2 agencies to broaden their regulatory schemes for reactive chemicals and include more chemicals, such as TCCA. Bio-Lab did adopt a partial voluntary scheme, but the CSB found it inadequate.

With the release of the Bio-Lab report, the CSB has 11 investigations pending. Its goal is to complete them all by the end of 2023.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
CSB completes 2 more stalled accident reports
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical Safety Board finalizes investigation into Arkema fires following Tropical Storm Harvey﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Trump lost, won on plant safety
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE